Lizzo is used to waiting for her songs to have their moment. “Truth Hurts” became her first No. 1 single in 2019 despite its initial release coming two years earlier. “Good As Hell” did something similar, hitting No. 3 that year after being first released in 2016. Now, to a lesser extreme, “About Damn Time” has finished a long(ish) journey of its own: The song was released as a single on April 14 and now, after gradually making its way up the charts over the past three months, “About Damn Time” reaches No. 1 for the first time on the new Billboard Hot 100 dated July 30.

The Billboard #Hot100 Top 10 (chart dated July 30, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 25, 2022

This comes after “About Damn Time” spent the previous two weeks at No. 2, behind Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” which enjoyed its tenth (and for now, final) week at No. 1 last week. Now, though, “About Damn Time” is Lizzo’s second chart-topper, the 1,139th No. 1 song of all time, and the seventh this year.

Also noteworthy in this week’s top 10 is that Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” still has some serious momentum, as it reaches a new Hot 100 peak at No. 3. Elsewhere, Styles actually has two songs in the top 10 this week, as “Late Night Talking” rises to No. 9 following the recent release of the song’s new video.

Meanwhile, Lizzo’s new album Special also just debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, making it the highest-charting album of her career and the highest-charting 2022 album from a female artist.

.@lizzo's #Special debuts at No. 2 on this week's #Billboard200, becoming the highest-charting album of her career. It also becomes the highest-charting album released this year by a female artist. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 25, 2022

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.