Despite putting out record-breaking singles and selling out arenas on world tours, Lizzo can’t escape negativity — particularly within the dumpster fire that is social media. Today (May 31), she expressed frustration over the fact that while she’s accomplished so much by way of her artistry, some people can only seem to focus on her weight.

One Twitter user shared a picture of Lizzo, saying, “How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating.”

Lizzo caught wind of the tweet and instantly shut the user down.

Lizzo responds to the onslaught of fatphobic comments she faces daily: “Y'all don't know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a FUCKING FARM..” pic.twitter.com/FkDtwxZfti — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 31, 2023

“I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of sh*t I see about me on a daily basis,” she said. “It’s really starting to make me hate the world. Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO…I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bullsh*t. Yall speak on sh*t y’all know NOTHING ABOUT and I’m starting to get heated.”

In follow-up tweets, she expressed that while she does receive much support from fans, the vitriol she gets ruins the social media experience for her.

“The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat???? This is CRAZY,” she said.

Understandably, she expressed the desire to live a more private life, away from the public.

“Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F*CKING FARM…,” she said.