Lizzo was scheduled to wrap the North American leg of her Special Tour on Saturday, November 19, at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, but she’s having too much fun to stop. The support of Special, her highly anticipated and successful July album, will continue well into next year. Lizzo had already announced 2023 European and UK tour dates for February and March, but today (November 14), she added another 17-date North American leg called The Special 2our.

“SPECIAL 2OUR AINT OVER AND WE HIT THE JACKPOT CUS @latto IS COMING W US!!” Lizzo tweeted, confirming that former Uproxx cover star Latto will stay on as her opener.

SPECIAL 2OUR AINT OVER AND WE HIT THE JACKPOT CUS @latto IS COMING W US!! 🎰🎰 TIX ON SALE FRIDAY 😱 https://t.co/SPJv0LcGLz pic.twitter.com/1RcKvvsSvN — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) November 14, 2022

The newly revealed stretch will begin on April 21, 2023, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. American Express card members will have access to tickets from Wednesday (November 16) at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday (November 17) at 10 p.m. local time. The general sale begins Friday (November 18) at 10 a.m. local time on Lizzo’s official website.

The Special 2our will have a lot to live up to, as Lizzo has enjoyed a stellar 2022. She played James Madison’s 200-year-old crystal flute while twerking at her Washington, DC stop and cried in her hometown Detroit. Latto welcomed Stacey Abrams on stage to make a pro-choice statement in Atlanta last month. Away from the tour, Lizzo added an Emmy to her awards cabinet and pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live. If that weren’t enough, she’s releasing her Love, Lizzo documentary to HBO Max on November 24.

See all of her Special 2our dates below.

04/21/2023 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

04/22/2023 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

04/25/2023 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/26/2023 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

05/04/2023 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

05/06/2023 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

05/09/2023 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

05/10/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

05/12/2023 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

05/13/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

05/16/2023 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

05/17/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/19/2023 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

05/20/2023 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/24/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

05/25/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

06/02/2023 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

