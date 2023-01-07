While Lizzo had one of the best-selling albums and singles last year, and continues to make strides as a pop and R&B icon, she still receives online vitriol. She is one of many artists who receive comments on her body, and she has seen it pan out in real time for other artists.

Today (January 6) the “About Damn Time” singer took to TikTok to offer some words for those who can’t seem to keep their comments to themselves.

“The discourse around bodies is officially tired,” she said. “I have seen comments go from ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why’d you lose weight?’ to ‘Oh my gosh, why’d you get a BBL? I liked your body before’ to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big. You need to lose weight, but for your health.'”

Later in the clip, she shared an idea that could possibly convince people to withhold their sh*tty comments.

“I wish that comments costed y’all money,” she said, “so we could see how much time we are f*cking wasting on the wrong thing.”

Granted, this would be ideal, however, certain stan groups would probably end up bankrupting themselves sending hate comments to their idols’ rivals.

You can watch the TikTok above.

