Despite being a critically acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning, best-selling rapper, singer, and actor, Lizzo still somehow has to put up with fatphobic comments from fellow entertainers with a fraction of the accolades. During a recent podcast appearance, comedian Aries Spears disparaged Lizzo’s body, saying, “She got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off… a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes, you’re in trouble.” Although Lizzo had plenty of defenders online, she got the last laugh Sunday night at the VMAs as she added yet another award to her growing collection of hardware.

Aries Spears says that he can’t get passed the fact that Lizzo looks like the 💩emoji when asked about her music. pic.twitter.com/C2d4pbfDwl — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 27, 2022

Accepting the Video For Good award (she doesn’t know what it means, either) for her song “About Damn Time,” Lizzo took the high road, clapping back at Spears without clapping back at all. “To the bitches that got something to say about me in the press… You know what, I’m not gone say nothing. They be like, ‘Lizzo why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?’ ‘Cause, bitch, I’m winning, ho!” She also shared a clip of her speech on Twitter with the caption “KEEP MY NAME IN YO MOUF CUS I KNOW IT TASTE GOOD BITCH.” Check it out below and watch Lizzo’s VMAs performance here.

🗣KEEP MY NAME IN YO MOUF CUS I KNOW IT TASTE GOOD BITCH🏆 pic.twitter.com/XnuG25s280 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) August 29, 2022

