Lizzo is having a moment right now. Her new album Special is her highest-charting so far, earning a peak at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, while “About Damn Time” was a multi-week chart-topper and a strong “song of the summer” contender (even if she wasn’t always so sure it would be the right lead single for Special). Now, she can put another feather in her cap as she’s fresh off a performance at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Her performance started with a bit of “About Damn Time” before transitioning into her latest single, “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” all the while accompanied by a delightfully colorful light show behind her, complete with herself as a background dancer on the massive triangular video screen behind her.

Lizzo has some major nominations at this year’s show: She’s up for Artist Of The Year while “About Damn Time” is up for Song Of The Year. The track is also nominated for Best Pop and Video For Good.

Aside from Lizzo, also performing during this year’s show are Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow (both of whom are also co-hosting alongside LL Cool J), Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Måneskin, Anitta, Panic! At The Disco, Kane Brown, Marshmello x Khalid, Snoop Dogg with Eminem, J Balvin, and 2022 MTV VMAs Global Icon Award recipients Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Check out Lizzo’s performance above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.