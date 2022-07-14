Over the past few years, Lizzo has become an exceptionally famous person. There’s plenty of good that comes with that, like her work being recognized for its excellence and beloved by millions of fans worldwide. Of course, though, being in the spotlight opens you up to more criticism than you’ve ever faced in your life, which Lizzo admits has been “difficult.”

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Lizzo says of her experience with fame and criticism:

“I’ve noticed that once people knew who I was… because before, it was discovery. It was like, ‘Who is this? Who is that?’ And then once people knew who I was and it became kind of solidified, they became more comfortable with using me as some sort of punchline or joke, or immediately they want to criticize whatever I’m doing because there’s levels to me that they don’t accept. So I’ve found that I’m always going to receive some sort of backlash or criticism whenever I put myself in a public space, just because of who I am and the way I choose to exist. […] It’s absolutely bait now. People use negativity as clout and attention, and it makes them feel good to get that kind of attention, which is… it’s very addictive. It is like an adrenaline, it’s drug-like. And I don’t know, I’m trying to distance myself from even looking at those people and reading those comments. It’s been very difficult because I just feel I can’t escape it.”

Check out the full interview above.

