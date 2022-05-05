Ludacris celebrated a major milestone in a place he holds near and dear this past Wednesday. Georgia State University, the college he previously attended from 1996 to 1998 before dropping out to sign with Def Jam, presented him with an honorary Bachelor of Science in Music Management degree during their master’s ceremony.

The Atlanta rapper addressed over 900 graduates seated in Center Parc Stadium, calling GSU his home before encouraging them to chase their passions and be leaders within their communities. With his wife, mother, and daughters in attendance, he even treated attendees to the chorus of his classic “Welcome To Atlanta,” to which many joined in rapping with him, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. His mother’s presence was especially meaningful, as she was initially concerned about him leaving school to pursue music.

“Mama,” he said, “I made it.”

Despite not completing his initial goal at GSU, the 44-year-old has given back to the university in multiple ways, operating as an artist-in-residence since 2019 and inspiring a law course focused on the music industry titled “The Legal Life Of Ludacris.” Ludacris is a three-time Grammy Award winner and was recognized by The Screen Actors Guild as Outstanding Cast In A Motion Picture for 2005’s Crash. He also recently created the Netflix series Karma’s World.