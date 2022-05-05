Ludacris Georgia State 2022 Graduation
Getty Image
Music

Ludacris Receives An Honorary Degree From His Former College Georgia State

by: Twitter

Ludacris celebrated a major milestone in a place he holds near and dear this past Wednesday. Georgia State University, the college he previously attended from 1996 to 1998 before dropping out to sign with Def Jam, presented him with an honorary Bachelor of Science in Music Management degree during their master’s ceremony.

The Atlanta rapper addressed over 900 graduates seated in Center Parc Stadium, calling GSU his home before encouraging them to chase their passions and be leaders within their communities. With his wife, mother, and daughters in attendance, he even treated attendees to the chorus of his classic “Welcome To Atlanta,” to which many joined in rapping with him, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. His mother’s presence was especially meaningful, as she was initially concerned about him leaving school to pursue music.

“Mama,” he said, “I made it.”

Despite not completing his initial goal at GSU, the 44-year-old has given back to the university in multiple ways, operating as an artist-in-residence since 2019 and inspiring a law course focused on the music industry titled “The Legal Life Of Ludacris.” Ludacris is a three-time Grammy Award winner and was recognized by The Screen Actors Guild as Outstanding Cast In A Motion Picture for 2005’s Crash. He also recently created the Netflix series Karma’s World.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
On The Up: The Artists To Watch In May 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In May 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
×