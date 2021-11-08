Thanks to some technical difficulties during his set at the Atlanta Braves’ World Championship celebration, Ludacris was forced to perform not only clean versions (it was a family event, after all) but also do so without his instrumentals. Fortunately, the veteran rapper was more than up to the task.

After playing his hits “Welcome To Atlanta” and “Southern Hospitality” with no trouble, the beat for “Yeah” began skipping as a result of the fans’ exuberant bouncing, according to Luda’s DJ. So, he decided to perform “Yeah” and “Money Maker” totally acapella before being able to complete the set as normal, noting that a “true MC” should be able to perform under nearly any conditions and still keep the party going.

Once the sound was fixed, Luda ran through a dizzying display of fan favorites, including “Fantasy,” “Roll Out,” “Stand Up,” “How Low,” and “Move B***h,” closing out fittingly with “All I Do Is Win.” Luda’s set was preceded by another pair of hometown heroes, Big Boi and Killer Mike, who chose to perform their song “Kryptonite.” Big Boi also performed several Outkast favorites with Sleepy Brown, including “ATLiens,” “Bombs Over Baghdad,” and “Rosa Parks.” Veteran hip-hop journalist Julia Beverly was right in the front row for the whole show, posting some great videos on Instagram, which you can watch below.