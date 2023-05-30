Before Ludacris starred in box office films such as Fast X, he was one of the most impactful Southern rappers. Although his Hollywood Walk Of Fame star is credited to his lengthy filmography credits, he hasn’t forgotten the big music shoes he left behind. However, there are pockets of success that he had as an artist that still shocks him.

During a sit-down with All The Smoke podcast hosted by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, he reflected on his biggest hits, including his single “Southern Hospitality.” Co-produced by Pharrell Williams, Ludacris did not expect the 2000 song would take off the way it did.

“If anybody can give you a hit at the last minute, it’s Pharrell, Chad, and The Neptunes. He throws on this beat, and I’m vibing to it. I’m thinking it’s cool. I’m not like thinking, ‘This is a hit… I did not know that it was the hit that it became,” exclaimed the entertainer.

The track was eventually revamped from its appearance on his independent album, Incognegro. Then, after a few tweaks, it was promoted as the second single on Ludacris’ major label debut album, Back For the First Time via Def Jam Records.

Watch the full interview above.