Lupe Fiasco paired his signature blend of sharp lyricism and cerebral hip-hop with HUGE energy to the streets this weekend — literally. The Grammy-winning Chicago rapper headlined the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, a three-day, full-throttle spectacle that reads like a car culturist’s dream. We’re talking super trucks, drift challenges, vintage sports car competitions, and more, all set against a backdrop of auto expos and live music right on the bay.

It’s an event the city has been hosting for decades, but this year felt special as one of hip-hop’s most innovative artists brought his full catalog of hits to the bash.

Fiasco, who dropped the deluxe edition of his 2024 Samurai album late last year, kicked off the festivities Friday evening with an outdoor set outside the Long Beach Terrace Theater, blending familiar fan favorites and newer tracks in a high-energy performance that fueled a crowd already primed for an adrenaline-filled weekend.

While Fiasco delivered the top-tier entertainment, Honda and Acura also showed up strong, scoring pole position and winning both INDYCAR and IMSA races over the weekend. The festivities showed the Acura Grand Prix living up to its rep as America’s longest-running street race, with top-tier IndyCar and IMSA machinery riding through downtown Long Beach at speeds that could vibrate the pavement (no, really). If you missed the moment, check out our video recap above.