It’s difficult to discuss the rap landscape in the 2000s without mentioning Lupe Fiasco. His 2007 album Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool, in particular, boasted records like “Superstar” and “Fighters,” both featuring Matthew Santos, and “Paris, Tokyo.” After 15 years, the Chicago rapper can now lay claim to The Cool being RIAA-certified Platinum.

In a tweet on Wednesday, renowned music pundit Andrew Barber shared the major milestone, writing, “After 15 years, Lupe Fiasco’s classic second album ‘The Cool’ has officially been certified PLATINUM.” After a career full of ups and downs, including stepping away from Atlantic Records, the musician has another reason to celebrate his contributions to rap.

Despite label issues, the Tetsuo & Youth artist has not slowed down. At the end of June, Fiasco released Drill Music In Zion. The 10-track album was led by “Autoboto” featuring Nayirah, the sole guest appearance on the album. Drill Music In Zion was the “Kick, Push” artist’s first LP in almost four years, following the 2018 album Drogas Wave featuring Nikki Jean, Crystal Torres, and Simon Sayz, among others.

Aside from the music, Fiasco is set to teach a rap course at MIT. He also ran a podcast with Royce Da 5’9″ briefly before the two parted ways in a not-so-peaceful manner.