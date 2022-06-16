Ahead of his upcoming album, Drill Music In Zion, Lupe Fiasco has revealed the album’s title track. Contrary to its title, “Drill Music In Zion” features Fiasco delivering his brand of conscious rap over a jazz beat — not a drill beat.

On “Drill Music In Zion,” Fiasco examines humankind’s transactional nature and how people’s love of money and material objects drives and ultimately corrodes them.

“Position jostlers monitor hegemonics / Robots make the robots that solder electronics / Nostradamus couldn’t bother to keep a promise / Logic’s on a rocket, where profit defeats the conscience.”

In an interview with Financial Times last month, Fiasco says that he plans to rap until he dies. He also says he’s at a point in his career where he’s no longer driven by numbers.

“I care about rap, but I don’t care anymore about the business side or selling records,” he said. “I’ve always been a storyteller. When I was in the third grade, I wrote a play about a warring cat and mouse. I will be rapping right until the day I die.”

Check out “Drill Music In Zion” above.

Drill Music In Zion is out 6/24 via Thirty Tigers. Pre-save it here.

Lupe Fiasco is a Warner Music Artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.