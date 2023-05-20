Megan Thee Stallion‘s music has been immortalized on wax. But now, her likeness is immortalized in wax. Madame Tussauds has revealed a pair of wax figures crafted in the fashion of the Hot Girl Coach herself.

One of the wax figures is dressed up in a matching pant and coat set, with print headlines, reminiscent of the aesthetic from Meg’s debut album, Good News. Another was wearing a sequined, metallic, two-piece set, with a matching hat.

While Madame Tussauds wax figures tend to be a hit or a miss, the general consensus among the Hotties seems to be that the resemblance to Meg is uncanny.

“So glad Madame Tussauds did right by Megan’s Wax Figure,” said one fan on Twitter.

So glad Madame Tussauds did right by Megan’s Wax Figure — 🫴🏾💸 (@pengblaxgirl) May 20, 2023

“Madame Tussauds’ Megan Thee Stallion wax figures look good af,” said another fan. “One of the best celebrity wax figures I’ve seen by far. Ate and left no crumbs.”

Madame Tussauds’ Megan Thee Stallion wax figures look good af. One of the best celebrity wax figures I’ve seen by far. Ate and left no crumbs. — ˗ˏˋ ★ ˎˊ˗ (@writingurwrongs) May 20, 2023

Even Megan herself was impressed by the wax figures. In a video shared to social media, Meg is seen, almost unable to pick her jaw up off of the ground.

The wax figures will be on display at Madame Tussauds museums in New York and Las Vegas.

Megan Thee Stallion first reaction to seeing her wax figures in Madame Tussauds. pic.twitter.com/DwJE7AjRxc — megan is my all might🥇🦹🏾‍♀️ (@galacticstalli) May 20, 2023

You can see Megan’s reaction above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.