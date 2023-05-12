Megan Thee Stallion is recruiting all her fans to join her in the gym after posting a new video to Instagram — which finds her doing exactly that.

A lot of the exercises include an emphasis on her butt, as she is filmed doing various squats and other movements — including using a stairclimber. She also takes some time to hydrate with what appears to be workout shakes.

Megan also included some short clips of her twerking in the montage, just to show how well the workout payoff has been for her.

“Should i drop a HOTTIE BOOTCAMP,” she captioned.

“Yesssss I’m tryna get like you,” one fan answered.

Others replied on the route of noting some of the suggestive nature and shots in the video. “i neva wanted to be a pair of shorts this bad,” another commented.

Back in 2021, Megan announced the creation of her Hottie Bootcamp, which would include her sharing workout updates with her followers. It also doubles as a journey to better her health, as she told Health.com. “This journey is not necessarily about losing weight but about me getting healthier in general and seeing how I can transform my body in the healthiest way possible,” she shared.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s workout video above.

