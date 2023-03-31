Megan Thee Stallion is having quite the homecoming. Tonight (March 30) the “Pressurelicious” rapper threw the first pitch at the Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park in her hometown. Today is opening day for the Major League Baseball season, and the Astros are opening up with an intense game against the Chicago White Sox.

In a clip shared by ESPN, Meg is seen rocking an Astros jersey and a Hot Girl chain. She throws the first pitch to infielder David Hensley, who smoothly catches the ball.

Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch in her hometown 🤩 🍿: White Sox-Astros

📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/cSHKbGsqTN — ESPN (@espn) March 30, 2023

While at the stadium, Meg was seen snapping pictures with fellow Houston rapper Scarface.

Megan Thee Stallion posted up with Scarface, Houston’s finest. pic.twitter.com/FltiQv1KEW — ego🖤|yall are weird. (@theeemprasss) March 30, 2023

Tomorrow, Meg will perform at the AT&T Block Party in Houston’s Discovery Green park as part of the NBA’s Men’s Final Four weekend. This will mark her first performance of 2023.

“The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began,” said Meg in a statement ahead of the show. “I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them.”

You can see the clip of Meg throwing the ceremonial first pitch above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.