Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy era has been immortalized with a new wax figure at Madam Tussauds in London. The wax museum recently shared the announcement on social media. The Toronto rap star’s first wax figure — inspired by his “Hot Line Bling” video — has been on display at the museum’s Las Vegas location since 2019. His second figure will be part of a new exhibit, the Impossible Festival music zone, in its London location. The statue captures Drake’s look from his performance at the 2021 Wireless Festival in the British capital, complete with his notable Certified Lover Boy-era heart-shaped lineup.

In addition to his CLB-inspired lineup, the rapper’s wax figure was styled with adorned with a matching camouflage shirt and pants combo, a green cropped puffer jacket, and white-on-white Air Force 1’s and replica Cartier and Van Cleef jewelry, according to a press release.

“Drake has shown his love for London on numerous occasions, with his surprise appearance at Wireless Festival being just one example of this,” said Madame Tussauds London’s general manager Tim Waters in a recent statement. “With reports that he’s soon to call London home, we wanted to make sure we were able to give him a warm welcome to our streets and show that the love is reciprocated the only way we know how by immortalizing him in our famous attraction.”

But Drake isn’t the latest Grammy-winning hitmaker to receive a wax figure this year. Madame Tussauds recently released its new Rihanna wax statue inspired by her now-iconic 2018 Met Gala outfit.