Mariah Carey is adorably referred to as the unofficial “Queen of Christmas.” but that isn’t her only professional nickname crowning. The “Always Be My Baby” singer is also known as the “Queen of Pop.”

Instead of sitting away locked in her royal palace (or famed New York City penthouse) reflecting on her past record, Carey is actively expanding her discography with loads of collaborations. During a recent appearance on Buzzfeed‘s The Puppy Interview, Mariah Carey revealed which fellow pop acts she would love to join forces with next.

“I think it could be fun to collaborate with Olivia Rodrigo,” she said.

Over the past several years, Mariah has hit the booth for multiple tracks with Brandy, Muni Long, Ariana Grande, and even Uproxx cover star Latto. So working with Olivia Rodrigo isn’t left field for Mariah.

But the collaboration might have been encouraged by another mastermind, Mariah’s daughter. “[Monroe] is a really big fan, and we went to her concert,” she said. “That was great.”

However, as badly as fans of the two songwriters want this collaboration to happen this is one thing holding it up according to Mariah. Later in the sit-down, Mariah hinted that Olivia is currently on a work break until 2025, saying: “But I know she’s not working for the rest of the year.”

The Lambs and Livies will surely circle back to this wishlist item in the new year.

Watch the full interview above.