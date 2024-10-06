Not to age her, but Mariah Carey has been a household name since before I was born. Still, the “Always Be My Baby” singer never seemed to express any disdain with her global notoriety.

During a sit down with AP, Carey discussed her continuous domination of the holiday season. But when asked about thoughts on Chappell Roan expressing her frustrations with fame, Mariah Carey shockingly agreed.

“Well, I have been through my share of dramas,” she said. “It’s not fun because you grow up thinking, ‘I want to be famous.’ I mean, really with me, it was always, ‘I want to be a singer. I want to write songs.”

Carey then went on to admit that she was exactly opposed to obtaining fame. “But ‘I want to be famous’ was right there with it,” she said. “I feel like it was probably because I didn’t feel like I was good enough on my own because of the things I went through growing up. And that’s not a good way to feel, you know?”

Although Carey has found a way to balance life both with everyone watching, Chappell Roan hasn’t quite mastered that same skill. On September 27, Chappell Roan decided to cancel her appearance at All Things Go Festival 2024, citing being “overwhelmed” as the reasoning.