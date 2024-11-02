According to Olivia Rodrigo, she’s “having the time of her life.” Most of that joy can be attributed to the monumental success of her sophomore album Guts and supporting world tour. But it could also have something to do with her blossoming relationship with Louis Partridge.

But their growing love, didn’t stop Olivia from thinking back on her past dating experience. During a sit down with Netflix (viewable here) to celebrate the Guts World Tour film, Olivia Rodrigo revealed that her dating red flags and fans believe it is a hilarious yet unintentional jab at Elon Musk and his SpaceX efforts.

To weed out who Olivia would continue to date, she asks about their thoughts on space adventures. “This is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates,” she said. “I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space. And if they say yes, I don’t date them.”

Olivia went on to explain the line of questioning, saying: “I just think if you wanna go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself. I think it’s just weird.”

Overwhelmingly, fans agreed with Olivia Rodrigo’s hot take.

“Is this Elon Musk shade? 😭,” jokingly asked one user.

“Oh, she clocked Elon hard,” wrote another.

Others questioned if Olivia was subtly addressing Ariana Grande’s now viral lie detector test results.

“Is she trying to low-key shade Arianna,” asked one user.

Olivia Rodrigo hasn’t addressed the public reactions to her comments.