Mariah Carey has awoken from her post holiday slumber. Today (August 2), Carey has announced tour dates for Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time, a new tour.

It’s not time yet, but I have exciting news‼️ Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time, my biggest holiday tour to date, is coming to 20 cities starting November 6, 2024! Tickets go on sale next Friday, Aug 9! 🎄🎙️ https://t.co/LgmXvHl8ma pic.twitter.com/7j7BEDD9do — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 2, 2024

Even the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer admits in her social media post that “it’s not time yet,” but these sorts of things need some advance planning, so here we are. The tour goes down in November and December and will hit 20 cities in the US.

Tickets go on sale starting with a Live Nation pre-sale on August 8 at 10 a.m. local time (access using the code STRUM) via Ticketmaster. A public on-sale will follow on August 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

Find the list of tour dates below.