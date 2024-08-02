Mariah Carey has awoken from her post holiday slumber. Today (August 2), Carey has announced tour dates for Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time, a new tour.
It’s not time yet, but I have exciting news‼️ Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time, my biggest holiday tour to date, is coming to 20 cities starting November 6, 2024! Tickets go on sale next Friday, Aug 9! 🎄🎙️ https://t.co/LgmXvHl8ma pic.twitter.com/7j7BEDD9do
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 2, 2024
Even the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer admits in her social media post that “it’s not time yet,” but these sorts of things need some advance planning, so here we are. The tour goes down in November and December and will hit 20 cities in the US.
Tickets go on sale starting with a Live Nation pre-sale on August 8 at 10 a.m. local time (access using the code STRUM) via Ticketmaster. A public on-sale will follow on August 9 at 10 a.m. local time.
Find the list of tour dates below.
Mariah Carey’s 2024 Tour Dates: Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time
11/06 — Highland, California @ Yaamava Theater
11/08 — Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl
11/13 — Greater Palm Springs, California @ Acrisure Arena
11/15 — Phoenix, Arizona @ Footprint Center
11/17 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
11/19 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
11/21 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
11/23 — Atlanta, Georgia @ State Farm Arena
11/25 — Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena
11/27 — Rosemont, Illinois @ Allstate Arena
11/29 — St. Louis, Missouri @ Enterprise Center
12/01 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
12/03 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Wells Fargo Center
12/05 — Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden
12/07 — Baltimore, Maryland @ CFG Bank Arena
12/09 — Raleigh, North Carolina @ PNC Arena
12/11 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PPG Paints Arena
12/13 — Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center
12/15 — Belmont Park, New York @ UBS Arena
12/17 — Brooklyn, New York @ Barclays Center