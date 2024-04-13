Mariah Carey Celebration Of Mimi Residency Press Image 2024
Here Is Mariah Carey’s ‘Mariah Carey: The Celebration Of Mimi’ Las Vegas Residency Setlist

Mariah Carey has earned dozens of notable accolades in her decades-long career, including several charting records, being one of the most decorated songwriters, and having the unofficial title of Queen of Christmas. Simply put, the love for Carey runs deep.

Although the public may not agree on much, even amongst the Lambs, Carey’s most acclaimed body of work is the 2005 album, The Emancipation of Mimi. To celebrate the Grammy Award-winning project, Carey took to Las Vegas for The Celebration Of Mimi residency.

Yesterday (April 12), the residency launched at Park MGM’s Dolby Live. With a handful of new dates added to her stay, supporters are dying to know what tracks made the official setlist. Continue below to view the full setlist (according to Setlist.fm), remaining residency dates, and its official poster.

Mariah Carey’s Mariah Carey: The Celebration Of Mimi Las Vegas Residency Setlist

Act 1: Emotions

1. “Vision of Love”
2. “Emotions”
3. “Make It Happen”
4. “Can’t Let Go”
5. “I’ll Be There” (The Jacksons cover)
6. “Dreamlover”
7. “Hero”
8. “Without You” (Badfinger cover)

Act 2: Daydream

9. “Fantasy”
10. “Always Be My Baby”
11. “Looking In”

Act 3: The Butterfly Medley

12. “Butterfly”
13. “Babydoll”
14. “Breakdown”
15. “Close My Eyes”
16. “The Roof (Back in Time)”
17. “My All”
18. “Honey / Heartbreaker”

Act 4: The Celebration of Mimi

19. “I Wish You Knew”
20. “It’s Like That”
21. “Say Somethin'”
22. “Your Girl”
23. “Shake It Off”
24. “Circles”
25. “Don’t Forget About Us”
26. “We Belong Together”

Encore:

27. “Fly Like a Bird”

Mariah Carey’s Mariah Carey: The Celebration Of Mimi Las Vegas Residency Dates

04/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
04/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
07/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
07/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
07/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
08/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
08/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
08/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
08/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live
08/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Dolby Live

Mariah Carey’s Mariah Carey: The Celebration Of Mimi Las Vegas Residency Poster

