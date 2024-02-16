We are just a few weeks away from Ariana Grande‘s much-anticipated seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine. The album’s lead single, the confident and dance-ready “Yes And?” has proven to be a hit among the Arianators. Since its release, Grande has shared that this will be the only single from Eternal Sunshine released until the album drops, however, she did say that she has some surprises in store. Tonight (February 16), Grande shared a remix of the song, featuring one of her biggest inspirations — Mariah Carey.

Carey delivers a special verse of her own, as she’s acquired so much wisdom with over three decades in the game.

“Now I’m so done with sharing / This hypocrisy with you / Baby, you have been rejected / Go back, no more pretending,” she sings.

Grande and Carey previously collaborated on a remix of Carey’s holiday single “Oh Santa!” back in 2020. Grande has long been vocal about her admiration for Carey. In an Instagram post announcing the “Yes, And?” remix, Grande called Carey her “lifelong inspiration.”

“thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song,” said Grande in the post’s caption. “it means more to me than i could ever possibly articulate.”

You can listen to the “Yes, And?” remix above.

Eternal Sunshine is out 3/8 via Republic. Find more information here.