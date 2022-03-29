It’s Latto’s world, we’re just living in it. What could make a hyperbolic statement like that more true than working with a legend like Mariah Carey? Ever since she released “Big Energy,” Latto has had a kind of energy behind her that far outpaces her popularity with the hip-hop crowd — this is a bonafide R&B/pop hit. So it only makes sense that after a few weeks of teasing the “Big Energy” remix feature, it’d turn out to be none other than Mimi herself.

Since Latto’s fans are just as thrilled about her working with an icon as she is, a mini Q&A about the process erupted on Twitter last night when the song was released at midnight. Sure, plenty of people were still focused on Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars, but Latto had fans had their priorities right: Asking the Atlanta rapper what the best part of working with Mimi herself was.

HEARING HER HIT THAT HIGH NOTE IN PERSON!!!! #BigEnergyRemix https://t.co/rP8TYOzUWy — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) March 28, 2022

I was sooooo nervous 🤣 I was like what do I say y’all lol but the conversation just floweddd she was so genuine and I definitely was overthinking. We was sipping on her liquor Black Irish & just kicking it fr #BigEnergyRemix https://t.co/7dVRmadaCJ — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) March 28, 2022

The best part? Latto’s all caps response: “HEARING HER HIT THAT HIGH NOTE IN PERSON!!!!”

As far as how the session went down, and what it was like meeting Mariah, Latto said she eventually got over her nerves because Mariah was “so genuine.” “I was sooooo nervous I was like what I say y’all lol but the conversation just floweddd she was so genuine and I definitely was overthinking,” the rapper wrote on Twitter. “We was sipping on her liquor Black Irish & just kicking it fr.”