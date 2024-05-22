We saw her do it once with “Hrs And Hrs” and now Muni Long is back at it again with another R&B hit on her hands thanks to “Made For Me.” The song was released last fall and it bcame a quick success as the record traveled everywhere, from TikTok videos to parties all over. Just like “Hrs And Hrs,” “Made For Me” is a record dedicated to a partner who provides the perfect love to their companion. As if the song wasn’t good enough already, it now gets an awesome boost thanks to a new remix with the legendary Mariah Carey.

The new track begins with Carey’s signature high-pitched whistle before Muni Long arrives for the song’s original first verse and chorus. Carey then reappears for the song’s second verse which matches the energy and direction of the original version of the song. Together, Muni Long and Mariah Carey are deep in love and it’s a sweet thing to hear.

The remix arrives as Carey is a month removed from completing the first leg of the Mariah Carey: The Celebration Of Mimi Live In Las Vegas residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live. As for Long, she was among the performers who took the stage at Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Festival earlier this month.

You can listen to Mariah Carey’s remix to Muni Long’s “Made For Me” in the video above.