Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre are three of the most legendary rappers ever, and now it looks like they might be up to something together: Yesterday (August 15), Eminem shared a photo of him with Dre and Snoop in the studio and wrote, “just a few bros.. hangin out.”

Fans were excited to see this: In the 19 hours since the photo was posted, it has racked up over 1.5 million likes, which is well above Eminem’s recent average (his last post to top a million likes is from July, 21 posts ago). Fans also took to Twitter to offer reactions.

The Game got Eminem in the studio with Dre and Snoop 😂 pic.twitter.com/6BuezEgIeP — 5 Star Giulia ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@TheLegitESTBOSS) August 16, 2022

The three rappers have a storied history of working together, so a new collaboration certainly wouldn’t be their first. The trio appears on Dre’s 1999 album 2001, with Eminem featuring on “What’s The Difference” and “Forgot About Dre,” while Snoop was on “B*tch N****z,” “F*ck You,” “Still D.R.E.,” and “The Next Episode.” Of course, all three also performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year, alongside Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg is fresh off a collaboration that has proven to be a part of history: His, Benny Blanco, and BTS’ “Bad Decisions” just debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making Snoop one of just three artists to have a top-10 hit in each of the past four decades (’90s, ’00s, ’10s, and ’20s).