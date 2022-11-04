Hold up, wait a minute! Rap star Meek Mill continues to prove just how deep the love he has for his hometown runs. In full support of the Philadelphia Phillies, Mill shook the Citizens Bank Park area with a high-energy performance of his song “Dreams And Nightmare” at game 5 of the 2022 World Series.

Accompanied by beloved the team’s beloved mascot Phillie Phanatic, the south Philly representer rode into the ballpark gleaming with pride. Dressed in a custom embroidered maroon Phillies fitted cap, patchwork Phillies bomber jacket, and Phillies jersey he preps the crowd by asking, “Are you ready?”

The instrumental, crafted by The Beat Bully, explosively drops then the Dreamchaser captain gets to work. Mill works the stadium just as he would with any other show.

🔥🔥 @MeekMill gets @Phillies fans hyped before World Series Game 5 then rides out with the Phillie Phanatic. About as Philly as it gets. pic.twitter.com/2H98VkasFc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 4, 2022

Viewers at home feeding off the energy of the performance shared their excitement across social media. One Twitter user reconsidering if it is time for a change in tradition, writing, “Hear me out, if we absolutely had to replace the national anthem before sporting events the hook for ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ would get the people going 10/10 times.”

Hear me out… If we absolutely had to replace the national anthem before sporting events… The hook for Dreams and Nightmares would get the people going 10/10 times. https://t.co/8xZsCW4NN4 — A.J. O'Bier (@AyJay_OhBeer) November 4, 2022

Not everyone at home was pleased with the rapper’s performance. Another user sarcastically remarked, “Nothing like following God Bless America with the National Anthem ‘Dreams And Nightmares.’”

Nothing like following God Bless America with the National Anthem “Dreams and Nightmares” — James (@BlindAstrosFan) November 4, 2022

Mill wasn’t the only Philly native to grab a mic, as Grammy-award-winning singer Jazmine Sullivan sang the national anthem.

The mic is ALWAYS on with Jazmine Sullivan 🎤🎶❤️ pic.twitter.com/X5ZmNKDAfO — HOT 97 (@HOT97) November 4, 2022

Although the Philadelphia Phillies couldn’t pull out the victory over the Houston Astros many are predicting a win is on the horizon. The teams are set to battle it out in Houston tomorrow for game 6 of the series.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.