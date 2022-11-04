Meek Mill 2022 World Series Game 5
Getty Image
Music

Meek Mill Shows Philly Pride With High-Energy Performance of ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ At The World Series

by: FacebookInstagramTwitter

Hold up, wait a minute! Rap star Meek Mill continues to prove just how deep the love he has for his hometown runs. In full support of the Philadelphia Phillies, Mill shook the Citizens Bank Park area with a high-energy performance of his song “Dreams And Nightmare” at game 5 of the 2022 World Series.

Accompanied by beloved the team’s beloved mascot Phillie Phanatic, the south Philly representer rode into the ballpark gleaming with pride. Dressed in a custom embroidered maroon Phillies fitted cap, patchwork Phillies bomber jacket, and Phillies jersey he preps the crowd by asking, “Are you ready?”

The instrumental, crafted by The Beat Bully, explosively drops then the Dreamchaser captain gets to work. Mill works the stadium just as he would with any other show.

Viewers at home feeding off the energy of the performance shared their excitement across social media. One Twitter user reconsidering if it is time for a change in tradition, writing, “Hear me out, if we absolutely had to replace the national anthem before sporting events the hook for ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ would get the people going 10/10 times.”

Not everyone at home was pleased with the rapper’s performance. Another user sarcastically remarked, “Nothing like following God Bless America with the National Anthem ‘Dreams And Nightmares.’”

Mill wasn’t the only Philly native to grab a mic, as Grammy-award-winning singer Jazmine Sullivan sang the national anthem.

Although the Philadelphia Phillies couldn’t pull out the victory over the Houston Astros many are predicting a win is on the horizon. The teams are set to battle it out in Houston tomorrow for game 6 of the series.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2022
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
DVSN Is Working On Their Karma And You Should Too
by: InstagramTwitter
×