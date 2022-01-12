Even before a global pandemic knocked the education world on its hindquarters, some school systems were already hard-hit by budget issues — districts like Philadelphia providing some of the best examples. However, local celebrities are pitching in to make a difference. Today, Philadelphian rapper Meek Mill, along with hometown comic hero Kevin Hart and 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, announced plans to donate $15 million to 110 Philadelphia schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

The $15 million figure marks a huge jump from the last big donation Meek and Rubin made in 2020 when they created a $2 million scholarship fund to help students through the pandemic and coinciding lockdowns. It also sees the partners following through on a commitment they made in 2019. During an interview on The Breakfast Club, Rubin said, “We care about education a lot. I don’t know if you guys saw, Meek and I have been talking a lot about education. We’re actually gonna commit, between Meek and I in Pennsylvania, millions of dollars to Pennsylvania schools this year.”

Meek himself has worked for years to give back to his hometown, partnering with Puma to revitalize local basketball courts, and organizing backpack and school supply giveaways. Although he was knocked in 2020 for being cheap toward some kids who were selling water, it looks like he really is trying to make good on his promises for the city’s youth.