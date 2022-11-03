Megan Thee Stallion
Getty Image
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Was Forced To Set The Record Straight (Again) After More Trial Misinformation

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Megan Thee Stallion, who released her new album Traumazine earlier this year, deals with a lot of BS whether it’s because of the violence she experienced from Tory Lanez when he shot her in the foot or from her ongoing feud with her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Today, the “Sweetest Pie” singer took to social media to clear up some apparent misconceptions about the case with her label. “No judge has ruled anything abt this 1501 case, this information is not accurate,” she wrote in a tweet. “the court date for this isn’t even until DECEMBER 12TH … we HAVE NOT went to court and got a summary judgment. Please stop spreading misinformation thanks.”

In August, after filing her lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment, she also declared that she demanded $1 million in damages from the label. This was after the label countersued her, asserting that Something For Thee Hotties did not count as an album on her contract because it was not made up of all original material. This countersuit blames Roc Nation, Megan’s management company, for “trying to persuade its management clients to leave their record labels.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2022
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
DVSN Is Working On Their Karma And You Should Too
by: InstagramTwitter
×