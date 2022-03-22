Megan Thee Stallion famously deals with a lot of bullsh*t — from haters online, from the media, and from Tory Lanez, who was accused of shooting at her feet in 2020 as well as unleashing a smear campaign against her. He was charged with felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, but she’s still dealing with, you guessed it, haters online.

A Twitter user wrote: “At this point Megan Thee Stallion is going to have to show us the bullet wound or something,” and the “Sweetest Pie” rapper quote-tweeted it yesterday: “B*tches like this have ACTUAL CUM FOR BRAINS. Dick eating ass bitches. My hospital records are public record the DA has made a statement… yall choosing to be dumb at this point. You better hope a man never assaults you and nobody especially women believe you!”

Meanwhile Megan is being countersued by her label. The label’s attorney, Steven M. Zager, wrote, “MTS knows that each ‘album’ must include at least twelve new master recordings of her studio performances of previously-unreleased musical compositions. She also knows that 1501 gets to approve the musical compositions to be included on each album. And MTS knows that none of that happened here.” The countersuit blames Roc Nation, Megan’s management company, for “trying to persuade its management clients to leave their record labels.”

