Another year and another hot girl summer for Megan Thee Stallion. She has been incredibly busy coming into 2022’s mid-year season, starting with the drop of her provocative video for “Plan B. She’s also been using her platform to spread awareness about a woman’s right to choose, starting a, “My body, my motherf*cking choice” chant during her Glastonbury festival set, and is trying to find time to chill out as festival season begins to pick up steam.

These music festival appearances are about to dominate Meg’s summer and she’s currently on top of the lineup of a slew of European fests. She just wrapped up a headlining set at Dublin’s Longitude fest and heads to Switzerland’s Openair Frauenfeld next. But in between these trips, she also knows how to find a shoreline or two to relax and recharge by the beach. According to Megan’s Instagram stories, she was just taking a breather in Portugal. She just posted a series of photos to social media donning a string bikini that does not leave much to the imagination. Posing both on the beach and against a marbled wall, the butterfly-themed swimsuit accentuates her curves to the max. “This why he obsessed, CLINGY,” she said in the caption.

From Switzerland, she heads to Wireless Festival in London, before an eventual grand finale at Lollapalooza in Paris. So there’s no telling where the next relaxation station will be.

