Megan Thee Stallion Leaves Little To The Imagination In Her Striking ‘Plan B’ Video

So far, a lot of skin has been involved when it comes to Megan Thee Stallion’s single “Plan B.” First, she announced the tune by posing naked in a bathtub. Then, promo images shared in the lead-up to the video’s premiere saw Meg wearing more clothes this time, but not a lot more. Now, the “Plan B” video has arrived and it stays on theme.

The clip is aesthetically uncomplicated, as it’s mostly Meg in a dark room, showing off her physical assets in lingerie and sometimes less. It’s striking, though, and she also makes use of water and more for some intriguing visual moments.

Lyrically, the tune sees Meg opting to not be tied down to a man, as the first verse begins, “Dear f*ck n****, still can’t believe I used to f*ck with ya / Poppin’ Plan B’s ’cause I ain’t plan to be stuck with ya.” The song’s release came after Meg debuted it live at Coachella, which she teased by saying, “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping. I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.”

Watch the “Plan B” video above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

