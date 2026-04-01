Megan Thee Stallion has really been pushing her creative boundaries lately, most notably by making her Broadway debut on Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Last night, though, Megan left the performance early, with a representative later telling The Hollywood Reporter, “On Tuesday evening, Megan was transported to a local hospital to undergo a medical evaluation after experiencing concerning symptoms. Doctors ultimately identified extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction and low metabolic levels as the cause of her symptoms. Megan has since been treated, discharged and is now resting.”

While Meg will sit out tonight’s (April 1) performance, she’s set to return to the stage tomorrow.

She confirmed this herself in a statement. In a post shared on Instagram, Megan wrote:

“Last night was a real wake-up call for me. I’ve been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough. It honestly scared me. I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn’t. Hotties I wanna be real with y’all because you mean everything to me and I hate letting yall down. I just need one day to rest, reset, and take care of myself the way I should have been..I’ll be right back on that stage Thursday, stronger, clearer, and ready to give you 100% the way you deserve. Thank you for always riding with me and loving me through everything.”

Megan also turned heads this year by starring alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Tracy Morgan in the NBC sitcom The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins.