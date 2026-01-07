Dunkin’ has an impeccable track record over the past few years of working with music’s biggest stars. Ice Spice had a signature drink in 2023, Jack Harlow (and Ben Affleck) did a Super Bowl commercial in 2024, and Sabrina Carpenter was their star of 2025.

We’re in a new year now, and for 2026, Dunkin’ is going with Megan Thee Stallion, and today (January 7), a new ad campaign debuted.

A new 60-second spot arrives as part of Dunkin’s “Dunk N’ Pump” campaign. On a vibrant pink and orange soundstage, Megan introduces herself as “ProTina,” a nod to the Protein Refreshers and Dunkin’s new protein milk that can by enjoyed throughout their drink menu. She leads a crew of fellow instructors through a workout routine meant to target the all-important “sip muscles.” She then runs through a quick original rap: “6, 7, 8, 9, 10 / All of your exes gonna want you again / Bang, bang, the body is bangin’ / Turn around the thing be bangin’.”

Meg said in a statement (as People notes):

“Teaming up with Dunkin’ to bring my new Mango Protein Refresher to life has been such an exciting experience and I can’t wait for the Hotties to try it. Whether you’re drinking it to boost your fitness routine or just to power through a busy day, it’s the perfect drink for any occasion.”

Jill Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’, also says, “We saw protein milk as a natural way to give our guests more flexibility in how they enjoy the Dunkin’ menu throughout the day. Protein Milk tastes great across coffee, lattes and refreshers without changing the flavors guests already love, and we’re excited to support the launch in unexpected ways.”