Megan Thee Stallion has always made sure to show appreciation for her hometown of Houston. Her love for the city appears throughout her projects like Fever, Good News, and even her most recent quickstrike effort, Something For Thee Hotties. Outside of that, she’s made sure to conduct philanthropic efforts in her hometown like her 2021 Hotties Helping Houston fundraiser which was launched after Texas was hit with a massive winter storm that resulted in power outages, boil water advisories, and no hot water for many. Keeping all of this in mind, the city of Houston decided it was time to honor Megan.

Mayor Sylvester Turner officially announced that May 2nd will be known as “Megan Thee Stallion Day” in the city of Houston, Texas. Additionally, Megan was honored with the key to the city of Houston.🏅 pic.twitter.com/NtZiOO80wM — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) May 1, 2022

.@TheeStallion receives her own key to the city of Houston with May 2nd being declared MTS Day. 💕pic.twitter.com/fKHMsfXAt7 — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) May 1, 2022

On Sunday, Houston honored Megan with the key to the city. She was graced with the honor during a ceremony with city leaders which included Mayor Sylvester Turner. In addition to receiving the key, Mayor Turner also declared that May 2 would be known as Megan Thee Stallion day in Houston. Megan was graced with the key and flowers during the ceremony, and she later took to Instagram to share her reaction to the honor.

“Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY,” Megan wrote in a post. “And in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX.” She continued, “Thank you Mayor @sylvesterturner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today.”

You can watch clips from the ceremony in the video above.

