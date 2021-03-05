Megan Thee Stallion is taking a moment to help her fellow Houston residents. The rapper’s hometown, along with many other cities in Texas, was slammed by a winter storm last month that results in power outages, boil water advisories and no hot water for many, as well as a senator who tried to skip out on helping for a trip to Cancun.

Hoping to speed up the road to recovery for many Houston residents, Megan has announced the Hotties Helping Houston fundraiser drive. Getting help from NACC Disaster Services and Texas Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, the drive will benefit single mothers and the elderly in the area.

Megan spoke about the drive in a post to her Instagram page. “It is always very important for me to help give back to the city that made me,” she said in the post’s caption. “I just want to say thank you to everyone who came together with me to help rebuild my hometown of Houston Texas.” Some of the names and brands that she mentioned included Maroon 5, Taraji P. Henson, Fashion Nova, her label 300 Entertainment, and Revlon. She also prompted fans to visit her website to find information on how they can help and to buy new merchandise that would see proceeds go directly to NACC’s rebuilding efforts.

You can read the announcement in the post above.

