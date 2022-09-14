Megan Thee Stallion is set to headline the first-ever year of the new LA3C music festival, alongside Snoop Dogg, Maluma, and Seventeen on the lineup. Taking place on December 10 and 11 at Los Angeles’ State Historic Park, the Penske Media-created fest will showcase a range of creators in varied artistic mediums.

Megan will be the headliner on December 10, with Maluma on the second day. A full programming schedule for the new event will be released soon. LA3C — which stands for Los Angeles, the Capital of Culture and Creativity — “aims to connect people and communities by showcasing LA’s range of multicultural food and art from some of the world’s most talented artists,” per Variety (which is ran by Penske Media).

“I have always been inspired by Los Angeles, its people, its vibrancy, its diversity, and its creativity,” the company’s CEO Jay Penske shared in a statement. “We are proudly building an event with a significant long-term vision. Right now, being together in person means so much to us all. Our event will be a place to celebrate and give back to this incredible city and the people who make it so unique.”

“We believe that Los Angeles is a place where people come to pursue their creative passions and a place where talent, diversity and culture thrive,” LA3C’s chief executive Juan Mora added. “Our programming is meant to reflect our community and to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome.”

While the LA3C had previously been scheduled for December 2021, it was postponed from the pandemic and moved to 2022. There are currently three ticketed tiers available, including GA, GA+, and VIP.

For more information on the festival, tickets, and the full lineup coming soon, visit LA3C’s official website.