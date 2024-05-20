Angel Reese has packed a lifetime of bucket list items into six weeks. The former LSU star finished her storied collegiate basketball career, declared for the WNBA Draft in Vogue, went No. 7 overall to the Chicago Sky, attended the 2024 Met Gala, received support from Latto at her WNBA debut on May 15, and contributed to Chicago’s first win of the season on May 18. Somehow, Reese outdid herself yet again on Sunday night, May 19.

Reese posted a TikTok with Megan Thee Stallion, soundtracked by Meg’s “Girls In The Hood,” as Hot Girl Meg’s Hot Girl Summer Tour rolled through Chicago’s United Center. As relayed by Chicago Tribune reporter Julia Poe on X (formerly Twitter), Reese had stated at WNBA media day that the top celebrities she’d like to meet were Michael Jordan and Megan Thee Stallion. It took Reese less than a month to check one off the list.

Angel Reese weighed in during media day on which celebrities she’d still like to meet: Michael Jordan and Megan Thee Stallion. Crossed one of those off her list today, MJ is up next. pic.twitter.com/vAUjoCMESl — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) May 20, 2024

As if meeting Meg and making a TikTok weren’t enough, GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion welcomed Reese and her Chicago Sky teammates to the stage during the concert. Meg twerked on Reese, which feels like some sort of coronation, according to several fan-taken videos circulating on X.

The Hot Girl Summer Tour is due next at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 21, and here’s to hoping she makes a habit out of bringing out WNBA teams at her remaining shows.

See some of the clips and Reese’s posts below.

GloRilla brings out Angel Reese in Chicago🔥

pic.twitter.com/mPg1eD6sAg — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) May 20, 2024

ALERT: Megan Thee Stallion is twerking on Angel Reese on tour pic.twitter.com/v8bzusqWOu — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) May 20, 2024

you forgot CARDI & QUEEN BEY! https://t.co/f5zFRRGWUM — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 20, 2024

one thing ima do is bring my girls with me!!!! — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 20, 2024

the female rap girlies love angel reese!! pic.twitter.com/SUZC71iO5t — ju ✿ (@juloccd) May 20, 2024

Angel reposted this vid on her IG story 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dWXx3DEfs9 — AJR (@ajr_bcg) May 20, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion twerking on Angel Reese tonight at the #HotGirlSummerTour.😍#WNBA pic.twitter.com/g3RsnG0i6W — Angel And Kamilla👯‍♀️ (@AngelAndKamilla) May 20, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion has brought the Sky on stage! Glorilla also gave Angel Reese a shot out during her set. pic.twitter.com/Or1oSHLexG — miss all sunday 🍉 (@scuriiosa) May 20, 2024