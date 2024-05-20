Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour 2024
Getty Image
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Twerked On Angel Reese, Who Achieved Her Goal Of Meeting The Rapper And Then Some

Angel Reese has packed a lifetime of bucket list items into six weeks. The former LSU star finished her storied collegiate basketball career, declared for the WNBA Draft in Vogue, went No. 7 overall to the Chicago Sky, attended the 2024 Met Gala, received support from Latto at her WNBA debut on May 15, and contributed to Chicago’s first win of the season on May 18. Somehow, Reese outdid herself yet again on Sunday night, May 19.

Reese posted a TikTok with Megan Thee Stallion, soundtracked by Meg’s “Girls In The Hood,” as Hot Girl Meg’s Hot Girl Summer Tour rolled through Chicago’s United Center. As relayed by Chicago Tribune reporter Julia Poe on X (formerly Twitter), Reese had stated at WNBA media day that the top celebrities she’d like to meet were Michael Jordan and Megan Thee Stallion. It took Reese less than a month to check one off the list.

@angelreese10

hi twinnnn! THE MF STALLIONSSSSS🤭👅 @Megan Thee Stallion

♬ original sound – BIG ICE 🧊

As if meeting Meg and making a TikTok weren’t enough, GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion welcomed Reese and her Chicago Sky teammates to the stage during the concert. Meg twerked on Reese, which feels like some sort of coronation, according to several fan-taken videos circulating on X.

The Hot Girl Summer Tour is due next at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 21, and here’s to hoping she makes a habit out of bringing out WNBA teams at her remaining shows.

See some of the clips and Reese’s posts below.

