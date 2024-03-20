Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion announced the Hot Girl Summer Tour, saying, “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

Then, last week, she confirmed the cities the tour would be heading to, but didn’t share the exact tour dates. She said, though, that they’d be out on March 20, and since that’s today, the dates are here. GloRilla is set to join for the North American shows.

The general on-sale for tickets starts on March 22 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also a Citi pre-sale kicking off on March 20 at 1 p.m. local time, and additional pre-sales running before the general on-sale. Visit Meg’s website for more ticket information.

Find the full list of Meg’s upcoming tour dates below.