Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion announced the Hot Girl Summer Tour, saying, “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”
Then, last week, she confirmed the cities the tour would be heading to, but didn’t share the exact tour dates. She said, though, that they’d be out on March 20, and since that’s today, the dates are here. GloRilla is set to join for the North American shows.
The general on-sale for tickets starts on March 22 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also a Citi pre-sale kicking off on March 20 at 1 p.m. local time, and additional pre-sales running before the general on-sale. Visit Meg’s website for more ticket information.
Find the full list of Meg’s upcoming tour dates below.
Megan Thee Stallion 2024 Tour Dates: Hot Girl Summer Tour
05/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center^
05/17 — Chicago, IL @ United Center^
05/18 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^
05/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^
05/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^
05/24 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*
05/26 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival*
05/28 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena^
05/30 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum^
06/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^
06/04 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^
06/06 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^
06/08 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^
06/10 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center^
06/11 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center^
06/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center^
06/14 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center^
06/16 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^
06/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^
06/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena^
06/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena^
07/04 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
07/05 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
07/07 — Paris, FR @ Zenith
07/10 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
07/11 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
07/14 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
07/16 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
07/17 — London, UK @ The O2
07/27 — Washington DC @ Broccoli City Festival
^ with GloRilla
THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR IS HERE and I’m bringing my girl GLORILLA WITH ME 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥General Public tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22 at 10am your local time. Get ready hotties it’s about to be a timeeee 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Can't wait to see y'all! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/Djx3biYJK2
— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 20, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.