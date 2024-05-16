Latto Pre-GRAMMY Gala GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons 2023
Music

Latto Brought Her Big, Big Energy Courtside To Support Angel Reese In Her WNBA Debut

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, and Kamilla Cardoso headline a potentially trajectory-altering rookie class for the WNBA, and the 2024 season tipped off this week. Reese’s debut with the Chicago Sky came against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday night, May 15, and her magnetism was already apparent.

Latto sat courtside. When asked what brought her to the Sky and Wings’ season-opener, Latto plainly stated, “Angel Reese.” The multi-platinum rapper was also asked for her thoughts on the unprecedented attention surrounding the WNBA. “It’s the year of the woman, it’s the year of the female, it’s the year of the girl,” Latto said. “I’m here for the girl power, period. Let’s go, Angel Reese.”

Latto posted part of the clip on X (formerly Twitter), and Reese reposted it along with the message, “DUHHH!! THE BIGGEST [lips emoji]”

Roughly one year ago, Reese was fresh off capturing the first NCAA Division I basketball national championship in LSU history when she appeared in the video for Latto and Cardi B’s “Put It On Da Floor Again.” Reese also co-starred alongside Flau’jae Johnson, her now-former LSU teammate, in NLE Choppa’s “Champions” video.

Last month, Chicago drafted Reese at No. 7 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The 22-year-old star forward posted 12 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal in her W debut, a 87-79 loss to Dallas. The Sky will remain in Dallas to play the Wings again on Saturday, May 18.

