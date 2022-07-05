Method Man, who recently won an NAACP Image Award for his role on Power Book II: Ghost, stopped by for an interview on the My Expert Opinion podcast with Math Hoffa. During his time there, Method spoke about his past struggles with “low self-esteem” and how it affected his relationships with artists in the music industry. “I didn’t like myself, so I didn’t like anybody f*cking else,” he said. “So that meant anything that would have come in my circumference at that point in time was gonna get it. My family went through a lot with my ass during that era, man.”

He continued, “And I can admit that I did take a lot of my f*cking misery out on them, and they did not deserve it. And I took some of my misery out on people at Def Jam that did not f*cking deserve it.” Meth went on share a story about how he once disrespected Destiny’s Child back in 2001 at Janet Jackson’s MTV Icon special. “We were at Janet Jackson’s Icon and I remember I had just come off stage and where we were sitting, there were nothing but VIPs. We had *NSYNC up here, Destiny’s Child right there, Tommy Lee was over here, [Pamela Anderson],” he said.

Meth went on, “And I see the girls, so I kinda moseyed out of my seat to go over and say what’s up to them. Now, this is still me in my low self-esteem era. But I’m thinking like, comfort zone here, I’m gonna say what’s up to the girls. I love them, I’m just gonna say hi. I go over to say hi to them and when I said hi, they didn’t even turn around and acknowledge me.” He then shared how he reacted after this moment.

“Now, my ass, in my head, with my low self-esteem is like, ‘They just sh*tted on me.’ When in fact, they didn’t even hear me. It was so loud in that motherf*cker. That’s the excuse that I’m giving right now—they didn’t even f*cking hear me. Afterward, Rockwilder, he was gonna do the ‘Bootylicious’ song for them. He comes over, he’s talking to them, he’s like, ‘Oh, you know Red and Meth?’ And they put their hands out to shake, and I kept my hand here and was like, ‘Go ’head with that Hollywood sh*t.'”

.

Method acknowledged that “neither Kelly, Beyoncé, or Michelle ever did any-f*cking-thing to me,” and then delivered a long-overdue apology for the incident. “I apologize to Beyoncé, I apologize to Kelly Rowland, and Michelle — y’all did not deserve that, at all.”

You can watch Meth detail the whole incident in the video above.