Kelly Rowland Joins Coldplay On Stage For A Destiny’s Child Cover

A little over a week ago, Bruce Springsteen joined Coldplay on stage at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to perform a couple of songs. This was a big deal for frontman Chris Martin, whose arm is adorned with a tattoo that reads “Working On A Dream,” which is a reference to the title track from Bruce Springsteen’s 2009 album.

Coldplay is keeping up the excitement for its fans. On Saturday night in Atlanta, Kelly Rowland joined them for a cover of Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women, Pt. 1.” This unexpected collaboration turned out to be a pleasant surprise for the crowd, who couldn’t have wished for more, and their voices are compatible as they engage in alluring harmonies.

In April, Rowland spoke about a Child’s Destiny reunion in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We love everybody so much that we wouldn’t toy with it, but I do think that… you would deserve a surprise,” she said. “I feel like everything is just so planned so we see it before it happens and we see the process right after it happens. It’s just a lot, like, we deserve spontaneity, we desire to be surprised and I would hope Destiny’s Child would be a pleasant surprise.”

Watch the video of the “Independent Women, Pt. 1” performance above.