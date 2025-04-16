One of the unexpected standout albums of 2024 was MIKE & Tony Seltzer’s Pinball. Pairing the normally low-stakes New York abstract rapper’s blunted musings with the Brooklyn producer’s more raucous audio backdrops, Pinball turned out to be an endearing subversion of audience expectations and an adventurous leap forward stylistically for MIKE.

Apparently, it worked so well, we’re getting a sequel. Today, MIKE and Tony released “Prezzy,” the kinetic first single from their upcoming joint project, Pinball 2. The song, which is co-produced by Clams Casino, is named after the Rolex Presidential watch and sees the usually introspective MIKE do some flexing, comparing himself to Tony Soprano, with one verse and a familiar anti-authoritarian refrain.

In the video, MIKE and Tony get tatted up and hang around a gas station late at night as MIKE delivers his uncharacteristically upbeat bars to the camera. You can watch it above.

Due on May 7 via 10k, Pinball 2 will feature co-production from Akachi, Dylvinci, Ivvys1, and MIKE himself. MIKE produces alongside Tony for the first time as DJ Blackpower. Pinball 2 is the prolific rapper’s second project of the year, following Showbiz!, his 10th solo album to date. He’s also headed on tour; you can find the dates below.

Pinball 2 is due on 5/7 via 10k Projects. You can find more info here.