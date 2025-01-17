New York underground rapper MIKE has been a fixture on the alt-indie hip-hop scene since his teens, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive that his next album, Showbiz!, will be the tenth of his career so far, following 2024’s Pinball. There are rappers twice his age (26) who have half that number, but on January 31st, he’ll reach rare air for any artist, let alone one still a presidential term from his 30th birthday.

Today, he released the tracklist for Showbiz!, along with a signature low-key video for its opening track, “Bear Trap.” As with most of his music to date, his dense, mumbly flow is paired with a murky, but pretty, soul loop. The video is shot at a laundromat, with super tight closeups of the coin-operated capsule toy machines. The track ends with a loving voice mail from his father, which highlights the down-to-earth vibes he’s espoused throughout his career.

Watch MIKE’s “Bear Trap” video above.

Showbiz! is out on 1/31 via 10k Projects. You can pre-save it here.