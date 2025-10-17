Houston is the hometown of many a hip-hop legend, and that tightly-knit circle comes together to co-sign one of the city’s rising stars on her new mixtape. Today, Monaleo released her new project, Who Did The Body?, with its discussion piece single, “Sexy Soulaan.” The tape, which features production from Mike Will Made It and a feature from Lizzo, also contains “We On Dat (OG Mix),” which brings together a trio of Houston OGs — Bun B, Lil Keke, and Paul Wall — to uplift Monaleo as the city’s next major star.

With a slow-thumping beat inspired by DJ Screw’s signature chopped-and-screwed sound and that signature Houston choppa flow, “We On Dat” threatens to “lay b*tches out” for starting trouble. “None of these bitches wanna get down and scratch / I’ma mink-mink-mink me a b*tch, no cap / On the internet talkin’, b*tch, talk to the chat.” Much like on her single, “Wig Splitter,” Monaleo trademark humor shines through the belligerent bars, while the elders back her up with full-throated support and a plethora of their own pugnacious punchlines.

With Who Did The Body? building her buzz, Monaleo sold out her recently announced tour, which includes two dates in Washington, DC and a finale in her hometown. You can find more info at monaleo.com

Listen to “We On Dat (OG Mix)” above.

Who Did The Body? is out now on Columbia. You can find more info here.