One of the most important music festivals in the country, Detroit’s Movement Festival is a reminder of the undying influence of dance music culture. Some form of Movement has taken place in Detroit’s Hart Plaza for over 20 years, and over 100 acts will perform over this Memorial Day Weekend from May 28th – 30th, 2022. 2 Chainz and Flying Lotus have been added to a headlining slate that already included Jeff Mills, Richie Hawtin, and Adam Beyer.

What Movement does best, is present a canvas of dance music mainstays from both electronic music’s beginnings and the contemporary artists that dominate the dance floor today. A Carl Craig B2B set with James Murphy illustrates this collision of the different ends of the spectrum the best and the thoroughly packed lineup builds from there.

Storied influential selectors are everywhere on this bill. From Detroit techno legends in Juan Atkins and Kevin Saunderson (performing under his E-Dancer moniker) to two of the greatest drum and bass producers of all time in LTJ Bukem and Goldie, who’ll be performing a B2B set for the first time ever. The slate of budding modern masters is deep, with Maya Jane Coles and Seth Troxler to Skrillex and Soulection founder Joe Kay.

It’s a loaded lineup for the return of this dynamic cultural function. peep the full lineup and get tickets are now on sale at www.movementfestival.com.