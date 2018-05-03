Red Bull

Detroit is one of the premiere music cities in America. From Motown to the Stooges, Aretha Franklin to Bob Seger, Eminem to Jack White, Detroit’s sonic heritage is as deep as it is expansive. This year, Red Bull Radio will pay homage to that legacy once again for a full week of Detroit-centric programming set to kick off later this month on May 21st, coinciding with Movement Music Festival, one of the most celebrated live EDM events in the world.

Dubbed Live from Detroit, Red Bull Radio will celebrate Detroit’s musical heritage while broadcasting from a purpose-built studio in the city, and will include a whole host of trusted hosts and special guest DJs like Underground Resistance, Black Milk, DJ Bone, Shigeto, Detroit In Effect and Many More, as well as a heavy slate of artist interviews.

Speaking of history, this same week also see the debut of Exhibit 3000: Detroit House, a space designed to highlight the impact of Detroit house music museum that’s been put together by Submerge and Underground Resistance. Many people are aware of Detroit’s impact on the world of rock and soul, this museum will give music-lovers a different side of the city’s influence in an entirely different realm.

In addition to Red Bull Radio, you can catch all the action from the Red Bull stage at Movement Music Festival via livestream. This year performers include Diplo, Modeselektor, DJ Premier and more.