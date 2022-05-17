Two weeks after Shaky Knees Festival took center stage in Downtown Atlanta, the city’s other major festival, Music Midtown Festival, has ceased the limelight with yet another thoroughly stacked lineup. Going down from September 17th to 18th in Atlanta’s sprawling Piedmont Park (which you guessed it, is in Midtown), Music Midtown’s headliners include the reunited My Chemical Romance, native son rapper Future, rock and roll stud Jack White, and pop-punk mainstays Fall Out Boy.

Over 30 acts will descend upon four stages at the park for the two-day festival, which still features a giant Ferris wheel that you can hop on and take in the views. The diversity-minded festival bill will feature appearances from indie rock stars in Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, and Phoenix; rappers 2 Chainz and Denzel Curry; and pop crossover acts like Quinn XCII, Louis The Child, and Conan Gray. Also performing over the weekend are Turnstile, A Day To Remember, 100 Gecs, Alex Benjamin, Keshi, Marc Rebillet, Key Glock, Tinashe, Hippo Campus, Ashe, and more.

Check out the full lineup poster below. Tickets for Music Midtown festival go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10 a.m. here.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.