We’re now a few weeks removed from the release of Jack White’s latest album, Fear Of The Dawn, and he brought a taste of it to The Late Show yesterday with a performance of “What’s The Trick.” Furthermore, he also sat down for an interview with Stephen Colbert.

During their wide-ranging conversation, the two chatted about White performing the national anthem at a recent baseball game, making furniture, and meeting Prince. The two started with White’s recent on-stage engagement and marriage to now-wife Olivia Jean, noting she was “very surprised” by the proposal. White noted one of his Third Man Records co-workers is a minister and was backstage, which made getting married easy.

White also noted despite the two albums he has out this year, he actually wasn’t that productive music-wise at the start of the pandemic. He said, “We didn’t know how long the lockdown was going to be and there was no touring, so I thought, ‘I don’t want to write songs and they don’t come out for a year and a half or something.’ I thought maybe I will have already moved on in my mind. So I thought, why don’t I just take a break. It’s been a while since I’d taken a break from writing.”

Watch White on Colbert above.