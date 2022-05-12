In October 2019, My Chemical Romance delivered exciting news to its fans. The band announced a reunion concert in Los Angeles, news that was shared six years after the band split in 2013. A short time later, the band announced their first North American tour in nearly a decade, a string of shows that they eventually had to postpone until this year. In the nine years since their band’s split and eventual reunion, My Chemical Romance only released one song, that being 2014’s “Fake Your Death.” At long last, that drought is now over as they return with “The Foundations Of Decay.”

The brash record clocks in at six minutes and it’s led by none other than the band’s longtime front vocalist Gerard Way. The record touches on the battles one faces in life and the scars it leaves you with. “The Foundations Of Decay” also mentions 9/11 through its lyrics, an event that inspired My Chemical Romance’s start in 2001. “And he was there, the day the towers fell / And so he wandered down the road,” Way sings. “And we would all build towers of our own / Only to watch the roots corrode / But it’s much too late / You’re in the race.”

My Chemical Romance dropped their new record as they prepare to perform at a number of festivals in the coming months. The band is set to make appearances at Riot Fest, Firefly, and When We Were Young.

You can listen to “The Foundations Of Decay” in the video above.

My Chemical Romance is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.